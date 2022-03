Why PagerDuty Stock Blasted 31% Higher This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cloud stock PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) absolutely clobbered the market this week, rising by over 31% across the last five trading days. Late in the week the company delivered estimates-beating quarterly results, and this positive momentum continued with a pair of analysts lifting their price targets on the stock.PagerDuty released its results for the fourth quarter of 2021 on Thursday, and they put a big collective smile on investors' faces.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading