Why PagerDuty Stock Jumped 19% in December

Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) were bucking the broader trend in the market last month as the cloud software company that specializes in observability and monitoring tools posted strong third-quarter results in the beginning of the month; the stock continued to move higher from there.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, PagerDuty finished December 19% higher. As you can see from the chart below, the stock rallied in the middle of the month after a brief bump at the start of December.