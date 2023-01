Why PagerDuty Stock Lost 6% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), the digital operations monitoring company, tumbled in early trading on Tuesday after the company announced a management reshuffle, a 7% reduction in workforce, and...a whole series of updates to its earnings estimates. As of 11:50 a.m. ET, the stock is down 5.8%.The curious thing is that while PagerDuty did give us new numbers today, they didn't seem like really new new numbers, but rather like reiterations of guidance already given. For Q4 2022, management still expects that revenues will range from $98 million to $100 million -- roughly 26% growth year over year. Pro forma profits (non-GAAP accounting) will likewise still be $0.02 or $0.03 per share -- just as previously predicted.Continue reading