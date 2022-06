Why PagerDuty Stock Tumbled on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) tumbled in late morning trading Friday, falling 7% through 11:45 a.m. ET after the digital operations management company reported a modest earnings beat but warned that near-term results could be somewhat worse than expected.Analysts had forecast that PagerDuty would lose $0.08 per share, pro forma, on sales of $82.7 million in its fiscal first quarter 2023. As it turned out, it lost only $0.04 per share and scored sales of $85.4 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading