|
04.04.2022 22:11:15
Why PagSeguro Digital Jumped 26% in March
Shares of Brazilian digital payments operator PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) climbed 26% in March according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company posted an excellent fourth-quarter earnings report, and the price has been slammed for so long and has gotten so low that investors are finally recognizing an opportunity.PagSeguro is a financial technology (fintech) company based in Brazil that provides digital payments solutions to individual and enterprise customers. It also offers many complementary services such as point-of-sale devices and prepaid credit cards.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!