Why PagSeguro Digital Jumped 26% in March

Shares of Brazilian digital payments operator PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) climbed 26% in March according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company posted an excellent fourth-quarter earnings report, and the price has been slammed for so long and has gotten so low that investors are finally recognizing an opportunity.PagSeguro is a financial technology (fintech) company based in Brazil that provides digital payments solutions to individual and enterprise customers. It also offers many complementary services such as point-of-sale devices and prepaid credit cards.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading