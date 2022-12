Why Palantir, C3.ai, and Shopify Stocks All Gained Ground Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The recent volatility that has plagued the major stock market indexes continued this week. After several days of declines, Wall Street was finally able to mount a rally Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment report, which brought some (potentially) good news. The Federal Reserve Bank's campaign of rising interest rates may finally be cooling the overheated economy -- at least if the job numbers are any indication.With that as a backdrop, C3.ai (NYSE: AI) climbed 4.5%, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) jumped 5.6%, and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) rallied 6.3% as of 1:17 p.m. ET.A check of all the usual sources -- press releases, regulatory filings, or financial results -- found no company-specific news driving the upward momentum. This suggests that after reviewing the data, investors were convinced that the job data hinted at better days to come. Continue reading