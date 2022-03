Why Palantir, CrowdStrike, and Cloudflare Stocks Went Parabolic Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tic-tac-toe, three in a row -- shares of cybersecurity specialists Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) surged in Tuesday trading, rising by 4.8%, 6.1%, and 9%, respectively, as of 1:30 p.m. EDT.You can probably thank President Biden for some of those gains -- and a group of hackers for the rest.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading