24.02.2023 22:30:00
Why Palantir Fell Back to Earth This Week
Shares of big data software company Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) fell hard this week, declining 12.7% on the week as of 2:46 p.m. EST Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Palantir fell back to earth following last week's 20%-plus gain, which was due to the company's better-than-expected fourth-quarter report and surprising generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) profit. Yet one Wall Street analyst poured significant cold water on last week's bullishness, with a somewhat dire warning over large contract expirations coming up in 2023.Continue reading
