06.07.2022 22:19:00
Why Palantir Lost Half Its Value in the First Half of 2022
Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) continued to generate solid, if not exceptional, results through the first half of 2022, but investors were unimpressed. Shares of the defense and commercial data analytics company lost 50.2% of their value in the first six months of 2022, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the market continues to reassess this one-time highflier.Palantir hit public markets in September 2020 to great fanfare, and the stock jumped as much as 300% in its first six months. Palantir is a Peter Theil-backed analytics company best known for its reported role in the capture of Osama bin Laden. Investors saw great potential for the company as it worked to push its software to new government and commercial customers.But the stock has given it all back and more in the last year and now trades below its $10 initial public offering (IPO) price. Palantir has posted steady growth during its time as a public company and continues to forecast annual revenue growth of 30% or greater through 2025. But that hasn't been enough to keep up with investor expectations.Continue reading
