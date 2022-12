Why Palantir Plunged 14.7% in November

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of software platform Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) fell 14.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Palantir burst onto the public markets in 2020 as a tantalizing software play with products used by the CIA and Department of Defense, which Palantir is now expanding to commercial customers.However, growth has decelerated this year, as its third-quarter earnings report showed. Additionally, Palantir made strategic investments in start-ups using its software at the height of the 2021 SPAC boom – and those bets are now souring in a big way.