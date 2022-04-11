|
Why Palantir Stock Beat the Market Today
Monday was a tough day for many stocks on the market. One that did relatively well was specialty tech company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). Its shares fell only marginally on the day, performing much better than the S&P 500 index, which sank by 1.7%.Much of this was due to a bullish new analyst note from Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Company's Brian White. He's initiating coverage on Palantir stock with a buy at a $20 per-share price target. That level implies upside of nearly 60% on the stock's current level.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
