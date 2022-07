Why Palantir Stock Climbed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) rose on Thursday, following positive analyst remarks. By the close of trading, the stock price was up 3.8% after rising as much as 6.3% earlier in the day.Raymond James Financial analyst Brian Gesuale placed a strong buy rating on Palantir's shares. He sees the data analytics provider's stock price reaching $20 in the year ahead. If he's correct, investors could enjoy gains of more than 90% from the stock's closing price of $10.49 on Thursday.Gesuale is intrigued by Palantir's ability to help businesses and government agencies aggregate, analyze, and protect their ever-increasing collections of data. He also praised Palantir's moves to simplify its software tools, which should allow it to be used by more people with little to no programming experience.Continue reading