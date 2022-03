Why Palantir Stock Is Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) are falling today despite gains for the broader market. The company's stock was down roughly 4.8% as of 12:40 p.m. ET Wednesday in conjunction with the announcement of a new partnership with Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J). Meanwhile, Jacobs' share price was up roughly 2.8%. Palantir stock has been volatile in recent months and has seen particularly turbulent trading following its fourth-quarter report in mid-February, so it's difficult to say how much of today's movement is connected to the news of the Jacobs partnership or other catalysts at play.It's possible that some investors see partnering with Jacobs -- rather than creating internally developed, fully owned solutions -- as a negative indicator about the company's growth prospects. Continue reading