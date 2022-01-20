|
20.01.2022 18:26:12
Why Palantir Stock Is Gaining Today
After some big sell-offs, the market is rallying today, and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is getting a boost from the momentum. The data analytics specialist's share price was up roughly 5.7% as of noon ET on Thursday. In the absence of any fresh, business-specific news, Palantir stock has frequently made outsize moves in conjunction with the market's shifting appetite for growth-dependent technology companies. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was up roughly 1.8% as of the same time today. In addition to rebound momentum following steep sell-offs for growth stocks, it's possible that a new report from the Department of Labor is also playing a role. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
