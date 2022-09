Why Palantir Stock Jumped Initially Then Retreated Slightly Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the big-data software company Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) gained as much as 5.8% today after the company announced that the Department of Homeland Security renewed a five-year contract with the company. The good news for the tech stock was slightly overshadowed as market indices fell on ongoing worries about the U.S. economy and inflation. Palantir's stock was up by 2.8% as of 3:20 p.m. ET. Palantir's stock initially got a boost this morning after the company said that the Department of Homeland Security renewed its contract to support Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) using the company's software. Palantir said the contract is worth $95.9 million over a five-year period.Continue reading