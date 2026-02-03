Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
03.02.2026 13:50:49
Why Palantir Stock Lost 18% in January
Artificial intelligence (AI) poster stock Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) fell 18% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors were worried about its high valuation and ability to keep reporting accelerating growth as it got closer to its earnings report. However, it reported blowout earnings, and the stock has already jumped 8% since the report yesterday.Image source: Getty Images.Palantir has been one of the biggest winners of the AI trend, and its stock has gained more than 1,500% over the past three years. It has a proprietary AI platform that organizes disparate data sets and helps organizations and businesses gain insight and take action.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
