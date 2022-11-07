|
Why Palantir Stock Plummeted 11% Monday Morning
Shares of defense contractor and intelligence software specialist Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) are tumbling today, down by 11.2% as of 11:10 a.m. ET, after the company reported mixed earnings results this morning.Sales for Palantir's Q3 2022 came in ahead of estimates at $478 million (Wall Street only expected $470.3 million), but earnings missed by the proverbial penny. Instead of the Street's hoped-for $0.02 per share, Palantir earned only $0.01 per share -- and even that was on an adjusted basis. When calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), you see, Palantir's losses actually amounted to $0.06 per share, and widened versus the year-ago period. Yet despite the loss, not all the news was bad.Continue reading
