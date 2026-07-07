Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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07.07.2026 13:00:00
Why Palantir Stock Plummeted Last Month But Is Soaring in July
Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock got hit with big sell-offs across June's trading as investors continued to prioritize bets on the artificial intelligence (AI) hardware space over software plays. The S&P 500 fell roughly 1.1% in the month, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 2.8%. Palantir's valuation also moved lower in June as investors weighed the potential fallout of losing a business relationship with the UK's National Health Service (NHS). Commentary from investor Michael Burry also weighed on the stock. Despite pressures last month, the company's share price is rebounding in July. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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