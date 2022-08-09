|
Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today
Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 14% on Monday after the data analytics provider's earnings forecast fell short of investors' expectations.Palantir's revenue rose 26% year over year to $473 million in the second quarter. The gains were driven in part by 27% growth in the software company's sales to the U.S. government.Palantir also continues to progress with its plan to diversify its business. Its commercial revenue jumped 46% to $210 million. Palantir's growth in the U.S. private sector was particularly strong, with U.S. commercial revenue up 120% and customers up 250%. Continue reading
