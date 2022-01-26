|
26.01.2022 23:39:27
Why Palantir Stock Rose Before Turning Negative Today
Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) had a roller-coaster session on the stock market Wednesday. The data management tech company's shares popped nearly 6% higher in the morning following a key personnel announcement, but then cooled off significantly to end the day more than 2% lower.Wednesday morning, Palantir announced that it has tapped a new executive to head its efforts in the sprawling Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. This is Philippe Mathieu, who will serve as the regional president for the company. Palantir did not specify when he would formally begin this job.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
