Why Palantir Stock Sank by 13.6% in February

Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) slid by 13.6% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The data-analytics company's stock lost ground following the publication of its fourth-quarter results and subsequent coverage from analysts. Palantir released its quarterly results on Feb. 17, delivering revenue that came in ahead of the market's expectations but earnings that fell short of analysts' average prediction. The business posted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of $0.02 per share on revenue of $433 million, while the analysts' consensus had called for adjusted earnings of $0.04 per share on sales of $418 million.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading