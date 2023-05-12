|
12.05.2023 17:49:13
Why Palantir Stock Soared This Week
Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock trounced the market this week. Shares soared 32% through early Friday trading compared to a 0.1% drop in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That spike pushed the software solutions provider's stock up 50% so far in 2023 compared to an 8% increase in the wider market.The sharp move higher was sparked by the company's Q1 earnings report, which showed continued progress in moving the business toward sustainable profitability.Palantir announced on Monday that sales increased 15% in the selling period that ran through late March. That result beat management's forecast and pushed revenue up to $525 million. Executives said this growth represents just a small portion of the long-term potential for the company as artificial intelligence (AI) unlocks new value in the enterprise software business. "The depth of engagement with and demand for our new AI platform is without precedent," CEO Alex Karp said in a letter to shareholders.Continue reading
