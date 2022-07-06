|
06.07.2022 00:51:32
Why Palantir Stock Triumphed on Tuesday
There is opportunity in distress, at least as far as Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is concerned. On Tuesday, a Bank of America Securities analyst pointed out that the next-generation data analytics company stands to benefit mightily from increasing worries about user-privacy rights from an emerging technology.This argument very much landed with investors, who promptly bid the company stock up by nearly 9% on the day.In a new research note, BofA prognosticator Mariana Pérez Mora wrote about the growing controversy over how websites and other entities use facial recognition technology (FRT) data. As with other types of data, many are concerned with potential bad actors misusing their digital likenesses for nefarious ends. That concern is only going to grow as FRT becomes more accessible and, therefore, commonplace.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantirmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Palantirmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!