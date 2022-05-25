|
25.05.2022 23:35:00
Why Palantir Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday
Data-mining and analytics specialist Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) was a fine stock to own on Wednesday. The company's shares rocketed more than 5% higher on the happy news of a contract with one of the top automakers in the world.Early that morning, Palantir said it has forged a new deal with Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), the big global auto manufacturer. Under the terms of the arrangement, Stellantis will implement the Palantir Foundry operating system (OS) throughout its business. Palantir Foundry is an OS-designed system to integrate the vast and disparate sources of data from an organization into a single system. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
