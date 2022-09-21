|
21.09.2022 23:27:31
Why Palantir Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday
In contrast to the slump of the broader stock market, specialty tech company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) edged up in price on Wednesday. The combination of a fresh new deal with a partner across the Pacific Ocean and an award from a respected research company pushed the stock up nearly 1% higher on the day. After market hours on Tuesday, Palantir announced that it has expanded its cooperation with said partner, South Korea-based Hyundai Heavy Industries Group. Palantir will deliver its Palantir Foundry solution to businesses within the sprawling industrial conglomerate that concentrate on ship building. For Hyundai, this is part of a push to modernize its operations in the segment. All told, the modification to the two companies' existing arrangement will be worth $20 million over the coming five years. That nearly doubles Palantir's take from Hyundai; across that half-decade stretch, the total contracts with the Asian company will tally more than $45 million.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!