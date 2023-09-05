|
05.09.2023 18:04:13
Why Palantir Technologies Stock Dropped in August
Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is still growing, but not as fast as investors had hoped. Investors appear to be getting impatient, sending shares of Palantir down 24.5% for the month of August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Palantir is a CIA-backed data analytics company that went public in 2020 to much fanfare, with the company forecasting annual revenue growth north of 30% for the foreseeable future. The stock has been volatile in the years since its debut, with investors torn between the long-term promise of the business and the somewhat underwhelming actual results.Palantir's most recent quarterly results, announced in early August, continued the trend. The company matched earnings expectations on revenue that was up 13% year over year. The company also raised its full-year 2023 revenue view to $2.212 billion, slightly above the $2.21 billion consensus and up 16% from a year ago.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantirmehr Nachrichten
|
08.08.23
|Palantir mit soliden Zahlen: Palantir-Aktie dennoch mit herben Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.23
|Ausblick: Palantir zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
31.07.23
|Palantir-Aktie springt an: Palantir profitiert von Wedbush-Einschätzung (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.23
|Palantir Technologies Unusual Options Activity For July 18 (Benzinga)
|
18.07.23
|What's Going On With Palantir Stock? (Benzinga)
|
18.07.23
|Where Will Palantir Technologies Be in 3 Years? (MotleyFool)
|
18.07.23
|1 Crucial Factor Intelligent Investors Know About Palantir Stock (MotleyFool)
|
18.07.23
|Disney, AT&T, Tesla, Verizon, Palantir: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today (Benzinga)