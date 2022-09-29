Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.09.2022 21:36:25

Why Palantir Technologies Stock Popped on Thursday

Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) popped higher on Thursday morning, defying the general market downturn. The stock jumped as much as 4.9% but was up about 1.4% as of 3:12 p.m. ET -- even as the three major indexes got crushed, as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite plunged 2.6% and 3.5%, respectively.The catalyst that sent the machine learning software and data mining specialist higher was news the company will continue its work with the U.S. Army on several fronts.First, Palantir announced that its contract with the U.S. Army Research Laboratory has been extended. The company's work will "support all branches of the Armed Services, Joint Staff, and Special Forces as they test, utilize, and scale artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities across the Department of Defense." The one-year contract extension is worth $229 million.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

On 16,06 -7,17% On
Palantir 8,35 1,77% Palantir

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bemühungen um Kursstabilisierung: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen unter Druck -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handelswoche in Rot
Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag in Rot. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen erholt ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen verloren auch am letzten Handelstag der insgesamt schwachen Woche an Wert.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen