31.07.2023 21:44:00

Why Palantir Technologies Stock Soared (Again) on Monday

Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) charged sharply higher (again) on Monday, spiking as much as 12.3%. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 8.6%. This marks the second consecutive day of remarkable gains, as the stock gained more than 10% on Friday.The artificial intelligence (AI) and data-mining specialist moved higher Friday on an initiation and bullish commentary by a veteran Wall Street analyst. That same analyst was making the rounds to discuss his call, further stoking excitement about the stock.To recap, on Friday, veteran Wedbush analyst Dan Ives initiated coverage on Palantir, assigning the stock an outperform (buy) rating and a $25 price target, which represents potential gains for investors of 55% compared to Thursday's closing price. The analyst's bullish commentary helped drive the stock higher.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

On 35,98 -0,06% On
Palantir 17,76 -2,23% Palantir

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften am MIttwoch mit deutlichen Verlusten eröffnen. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentieren sich zur Wochenmitte mit roten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen