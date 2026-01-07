Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
07.01.2026 09:05:00
Why Palantir Technologies Surged 135% in 2025, and Why It Could Go Even Higher
Shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) took flight in 2025, soaring 135% for the year. The dawn of generative AI represented a singular opportunity, and the company tapped into its vast experience to help usher businesses into the 21st century.Palantir has been developing artificial intelligence (AI) systems for the U.S. government, intelligence agencies, and law enforcement for more than 20 years. The company was able to adapt its systems to provide AI-centric business solutions with the introduction of its artificial intelligence platform (AIP), which marked a turning point for Palantir.Let's take a look at how this fueled Palantir's gains in 2025 and why its winning streak is poised to continue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Palantir
|151,84
|-1,29%