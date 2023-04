Why Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow, and Cloudflare Fell Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of cloud and cybersecurity names were falling across the board today, with market leaders Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) down 4.8%, 4.8%, and 5.6%, as of 2:37 p.m. ET.The three names appeared to fall in response to high economic uncertainty, as well as disappointing earnings from cybersecurity peer Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB), which is down 20% today in the wake of its disappointing outlook.Interestingly, Tenable beat analyst estimates for both revenue and earnings, with revenue up 18.5% year over year, and adjusted non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) EPS of $0.11, which beat expectations by $0.08.Continue reading