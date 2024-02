Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Crashed Wednesday Morning

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) turned sharply lower Wednesday morning, falling as much as 27%. As of 10:44 a.m. ET, the stock was still down 25.9%.The catalyst that sent the cybersecurity specialist plunging was its quarterly financial report. While results were better than expected, the company announced a major change to its strategy that caught investors off guard.For its fiscal 2024 second quarter (ended Jan. 31), Palo Alto Networks ' revenue grew 19% year over year to $2 billion, fueled by existing customers increasing their spending. This resulted in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) that rose 39% to $1.46.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel