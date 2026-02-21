Palo Alto Networks Aktie

Palo Alto Networks für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JZ0Q / ISIN: US6974351057

21.02.2026 01:00:49

Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Dipped Today

Artificial intelligence (AI) is indisputably a disruptive technology. On fears that one currently strong industry it'll disrupt is cybersecurity, investors traded out of titles in the sector on Friday. One of the victims of this trend was Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), which saw its shares slide by 1.5% that trading session.These worries aren't new, but they were given some oxygen on Friday with news from Anthropic PBC. The privately held artificial intelligence developer, known for its Claude series of large language models (LLMs), announced it was rolling out a new safety feature called (somewhat unimaginatively) Claude Code Security within its AI offerings. It has been released as what the company is calling a "limited research preview" to its enterprise and team clientele. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
