Palo Alto Networks Aktie
WKN DE: A1JZ0Q / ISIN: US6974351057
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03.06.2026 16:41:25
Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Is Sinking Today
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) stock is heading lower following the company's latest earnings report. The cybersecurity specialist's share price was down 6.8% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. The S&P 500 was down 0.4% at the same point in the daily session.The broader market is facing some bearish pressures connected to rising oil prices and bond yields today, and that's likely having a negative impact on Palo Alto stock. Additionally, investors seem to be having a negative reaction to the company's quarterly results even though sales and earnings topped Wall Street's forecasts. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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