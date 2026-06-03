Palo Alto Networks Aktie

Palo Alto Networks für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JZ0Q / ISIN: US6974351057

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.06.2026 16:41:25

Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Is Sinking Today

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) stock is heading lower following the company's latest earnings report. The cybersecurity specialist's share price was down 6.8% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. The S&P 500 was down 0.4% at the same point in the daily session.The broader market is facing some bearish pressures connected to rising oil prices and bond yields today, and that's likely having a negative impact on Palo Alto stock. Additionally, investors seem to be having a negative reaction to the company's quarterly results even though sales and earnings topped Wall Street's forecasts. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palo Alto Networks Inc

mehr Nachrichten