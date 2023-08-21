|
21.08.2023 19:07:34
Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Is Soaring Today
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) stock is seeing strong gains on the heels of its fourth-quarter earnings release for its last fiscal year, which ended July 31. The company's share price was up 16% as of 12:45 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Palo Alto published its Q4 results after the market closed last Friday, reporting earnings for the period that beat Wall Street's targets. While the company's revenue of $1.95 billion fell short of the average analyst target by $10 million, its non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $1.44 came in significantly ahead of the average analyst estimate's call for per-share earnings of $1.29.Palo Alto's slight sales miss in Q4 hardly looks concerning given that it posted a strong earnings beat in the period. Even with sales falling a bit short of expectations, revenue was still up roughly 26% year over year in the quarter -- and sales for the full fiscal year were up 25% annually at $6.9 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
