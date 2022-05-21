|
21.05.2022 01:14:11
Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Popped Today
Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) climbed 9.7% on Friday after the cybersecurity leader reported impressive sales growth metrics and raised its full-year profit projections. Palo Alto Networks' revenue rose 29% year over year to $1.4 billion in its fiscal 2022 third quarter, which ended on April 30. CEO Nikesh Arora said during a conference call with analysts that "increased macroeconomic volatility and geopolitical uncertainty" were boosting demand for effective cybersecurity solutions. The company's billings -- a key metric that includes subscription and support sales – surged 40% to $1.8 billion. "This is the highest billings growth we have reported looking back over the past four years and was driven both by strong demand for our next-generation security offerings and strong customer commitments to our network security business," Arora said.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!