Palo Alto Networks Aktie
WKN DE: A1JZ0Q / ISIN: US6974351057
|
08.06.2026 11:45:00
Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Skyrocketed 57.1% Last Month But Is Sinking in June
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) stock soared in May's trading, rising 57.1% across the stretch. The S&P 500 gained 5.2% across the stretch, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 8.4%. May was a strong month for growth stocks, and Palo Alto saw strong gains as investors placed bullish bets across the cybersecurity industry. Despite a pullback in June's trading, the stock is still up roughly 48% year to date. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palo Alto Networks Inc
|
03.06.26
|Palo Alto Networks übertrifft Erwartungen bei Umsatz und Gewinn - Aktie gibt trotzdem nach (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Start Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.26
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 verbucht zum Start Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
01.06.26