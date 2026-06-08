Palo Alto Networks Aktie

Palo Alto Networks für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JZ0Q / ISIN: US6974351057

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.06.2026 11:45:00

Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Skyrocketed 57.1% Last Month But Is Sinking in June

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) stock soared in May's trading, rising 57.1% across the stretch. The S&P 500 gained 5.2% across the stretch, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 8.4%. May was a strong month for growth stocks, and Palo Alto saw strong gains as investors placed bullish bets across the cybersecurity industry. Despite a pullback in June's trading, the stock is still up roughly 48% year to date. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palo Alto Networks Inc

mehr Nachrichten