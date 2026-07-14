Palo Alto Networks Aktie

Palo Alto Networks für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JZ0Q / ISIN: US6974351057

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15.07.2026 01:39:25

Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Zoomed Almost 7% Higher Today

Tuesday's stock trading session was marked by a notable shift, as tech investors sold legacy software companies and moved into next-generation hardware makers and cybersecurity titles.That, plus a new cybersecurity warning from top-level government agencies, greatly benefited cybersecurity segment mainstay Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW). The company's equity rose by nearly 7% that day. That warning was issued by a clutch of federal government security organizations led by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and including the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). These were joined by international counterparts. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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