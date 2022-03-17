|
17.03.2022 23:41:37
Why PancakeSwap Surged Ahead on Thursday
On Thursday, PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) provided a financially nourishing meal for its investors. As of late afternoon, the cryptocurrency was up by nearly 17% over the previous 24 hours. The reason was a new business partnership with a high-profile crypto exchange. PancakeSwap's new partner is Binance, which it just so happens is by far the largest cryptocurrency exchange on the planet in terms of volume. Under the terms of their arrangement, PancakeSwap's decentralized finance (DeFi) platform will be accessible via Binance's popular mobile app.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
