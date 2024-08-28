|
28.08.2024 17:59:38
Why Patterson Companies Stock Is Plunging Today
Shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) were plunging 15.1% as of 11:09 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The steep decline came after the dental and animal health company announced its fiscal 2025 first-quarter results before the market opened.Patterson reported Q1 revenue of $1.54 billion, down 2.2% year over year. The average estimate among analysts surveyed by LSEG was for revenue of $1.59 billion.The company posted Q1 earnings of $0.15 per share based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Its adjusted earnings per share were $0.24, well below the consensus estimate of $0.32. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
