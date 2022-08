Why Paymentus Holdings Stock Was Plunging Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Paymentus (NYSE: PAY), a cloud-based bill payment software company were falling Thursday after the company delivered its second-quarter earnings report and slashed its 2022 guidance.As a result, the stock was down 29.4% as of 1:15 p.m. ET.Paymentus said second-quarter revenue increased 28.3% to $120 million, which topped analysts' estimates of $117.8 million. Transactions were up 39.4% to 89.5 million, and gross profits rose 24% to $35.8 million. Continue reading