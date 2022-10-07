|
07.10.2022 19:47:55
Why PayPal, Upstart, and SoFi Stocks Are All Falling Today
Wall Street headed toward the end of a bumpy week with another broad sell-off Friday morning after a government report showed continued strength in the job market, suggesting the Federal Reserve's campaign of aggressive interest rate hikes will continue.That news sent shares of a number of fintech companies lower. On Friday morning, PayPal Holding (NASDAQ: PYPL) slipped by as much as 3.7%, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) slumped as much as 5.3%, and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by as much as 8.4%. As of 11:57 a.m. ET, they were still down 3.4%, 4.9%, and 7.3%, respectively.The monthly jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that U.S. nonfarm payroll jobs jumped by 263,000 on a seasonally adjusted basis in September, slightly below the 275,000 predicted by economists. While that was down from the 315,000 jobs added in August, the labor market remains strong. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
