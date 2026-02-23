eBay Aktie
WKN: 916529 / ISIN: US2786421030
|
23.02.2026 21:16:13
Why PayPal Rallied Today, Even as Most Financial Stocks Plunged
Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) rallied on Monday, up as much as 9.7% at one point, before retreating to a 6.2% gain as of 2:00 p.m. EDT.Much of the financial sector was plunging today, so PayPal's gains stood out. Indeed, there was an idiosyncratic news story about the fallen payments giant today, as Bloomberg reported on potential takeover interest in the company. Given PayPal's recent plunge in value and the resignation of its former CEO, it's no surprise to see a bounce on buyout rumors.Today, Bloomberg reported that according to people familiar with the matter, one large competitor is considering buying PayPal outright, while others may be considering acquiring certain parts of the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
