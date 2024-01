Why PayPal Stock Dropped 14% Last Year in Spite of the Market's Stellar Performance

Shares of financial-technology (fintech) pioneer PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) dropped 13.8% in 2023, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. And late in the year, the stock was even down as much as 29% before rallying slightly during the last couple of months.Looking at the full-year chart is helpful in identifying the defining moments of 2023 for PayPal . As seen below, the stock had outsized drops in February, May, and August, which coincides with releasing quarterly financial results.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel