Why PayPal Stock Fell This Week

Through the close of trading Thursday, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) were down 13% week to date, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock's decline was driven by the quarterly report the company delivered Wednesday. PayPal reported another quarter of revenue and profit growth, but investors saw signs that it's suffering from competitive pressure.For the second quarter, PayPal reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) operating margin of 21.4%, which was an improvement of a few percentage points compared to the year-ago quarter, but slightly below management's previous guidance. The margin miss was attributed to PayPal 's credit portfolio, where management increased its loss provisions and realized less revenue than expected.