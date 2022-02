Why PayPal Stock Has Cratered 24% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) have cratered 24% from last Friday's close week to date, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, following an earnings report that just about brought down the entire payments segment.Although PayPal's actual fourth-quarter results really weren't so bad, it was its outlook for the coming year and a dramatic change in direction it's taking that caused shares of Affirm, Block, SoFi Technologies, Shopify, and Upstart to all tumble in its wake.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading