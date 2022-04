Why PayPal Stock Is Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the fintech PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) were rising today after the company reported its latest financial results. The company's first-quarter results were somewhat mixed, but investors' bullish take on the stock today could be coming from the fact that PayPal beat analysts' consensus revenue estimate. The fintech stock was up by 3.4% as of 11:29 a.m. ET on Thursday. PayPal reported revenue of $6.5 billion in the quarter, up 7% year over year, which slightly beat Wall Street's consensus estimate of $6.4 billion. Continue reading