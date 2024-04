Why PayPal Stock Jumped 11% in March

Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock gained 11% in March, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There wasn't any big news, but investors might be recognizing that PayPal stock looks like a great value since falling to its lowest price in five years.PayPal stock has been falling over the past few years after hitting a peak early in the pandemic. Growth is decelerating, profits are pressured, and the feeling is that PayPal isn't the innovative disruptor it was at the time of its initial high growth. It's now the leader in digital payments and merchant solutions, but its size has gotten in its way. It's facing stiff competition from small fintech companies that are finding unfilled niches within the digital financial ecosystem.There's still a large opportunity, and new CEO Alex Chriss is spearheading a new strategy to revitalize growth and capture market share. It's a companywide plan that injects new objectives into all parts of the business. It involves cutting costs across the board, revamping the C-suite, and restructuring its business units, and it's investing in precise, practical improvements like its branded checkout.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel