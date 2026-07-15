PayPal Aktie

PayPal für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14R7U / ISIN: US70450Y1038

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15.07.2026 17:00:56

Why PayPal Stock Just Went to the Moon

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock exploded 17.1% higher through 10:35 a.m. ET Wednesday on reports the e-payments company has received a buyout offer from privately held companies Stripe and Advent, perhaps with assistance from publicly traded Block (NYSE: XYZ).The reported buyout price: $53 billion.Image source: PayPal.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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