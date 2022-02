Why PayPal Stock Keeps Crashing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a little over a week since I warned investors -- ahead of PayPal 's (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, I might add -- that this stock was far from cheap. Now that earnings are out, PayPal stock has plunged 25%, and some folks on Wall Street are questioning precisely how much PayPal is worth. And PayPal stock has just closed down another 6.2% as of 3 p.m. ET.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading