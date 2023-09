Why PayPal Stock Lost 18% in August

Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock fell 18% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors continue to be disappointed in the digital-payments giant's direction after an uninspiring earnings report, and the announcement of a new CEO didn't do too much to alleviate investor concerns.After an incredible run-up during the early days of the pandemic, when everyone was buying online, PayPal 's sales are slowing down. Total payment volume increased 11% in the 2023 second quarter, and revenue increased 7%. That's not too shabby, considering it's operating in an inflationary environment.Like many other companies, PayPal expanded a bit too much when times were good and overshot. It launched a cost-cutting program that's now demonstrating progress, but it needs more.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel